TV Derana celebrates 20 years of excellence in Sri Lankan television

Sri Lanka’s premier television channel, TV Derana, marks a significant milestone this month as it celebrates its 20th anniversary, continuing to uphold its brand credo of “Protecting indigenous values while protecting our future.”

Launched on October 11, 2005, TV Derana entered the media landscape with a promise to deliver innovative and high-quality entertainment to Sri Lankan audiences. Over the past two decades, the channel has earned the unwavering trust of viewers, transforming the landscape of local television across genres including teledramas, reality shows, entertainment programs, news, current affairs, and political discussions.

Shortly after its inception, TV Derana introduced ‘Derana Little Star’, a groundbreaking platform designed to showcase the talents of Sri Lankan children at the national level. It became the first and only reality competition series of international standards in Sri Lankan television history.

In 2006, TV Derana made history by broadcasting the Miss Sri Lanka for Miss Universe competition for the first time on local television. Since then, it has continuously contributed to the advancement of Sri Lanka’s arts and entertainment sector through iconic programmes such as ‘Derana Dream Star,’ ‘Derana City of Dance,’ ‘Derana 60 Plus,’ ‘Derana Film Awards,’ ‘Ada Derana Sri Lankan of the Year,’ and ‘Derana Aya Pranama.’

As the undisputed leader in entertainment, TV Derana has revolutionized the local teledrama industry with groundbreaking productions such as ‘Sidu,’ ‘Aththamma,’ ‘Deweni Inima,’ ‘Sangeethe,’ and ‘Iskole’, offering viewers high-quality local content that rivals and surpasses foreign imports.

While captivating audiences with its diverse entertainment offerings, Ada Derana, the channel’s dedicated news arm, has consistently upheld the people’s right to accurate and timely information. Over two decades, Ada Derana has emerged as the most trusted news brand in Sri Lanka, operating from the largest and most technologically advanced news studio in South Asia.

Setting new standards in local broadcasting, Ada Derana introduced infographic-based reporting and augmented reality (AR) to enhance the viewer experience. During major national events, such as presidential and general elections, Ada Derana became the most-watched news program in the country.

Beyond media excellence, Derana has also demonstrated an enduring commitment to social responsibility through initiatives such as ‘Manusath Derana’ and ‘Little Hearts’, serving communities wherever the nation needed support.

Under Manusath Derana, the network launched impactful projects including:

• Identifying and supporting kidney patients,

• Donating a PET scan machine to the Maharagama Apeksha Hospital,

• Implementing the Little Hearts project for children with heart disease,

• Organizing national blood cell donation programs,

• Planting 10 million saplings under Lassana Derana.

During times of national crisis, Manusath Derana has consistently come forward to assist those in need. Similarly, the ‘Mathu Derana’ initiative was introduced to discover and nurture talented Sri Lankan athletes, helping them achieve international recognition.

Continuing its commitment to public service, TV Derana hosted Sri Lanka’s largest 24-hour Vesak Dansala in 2024 and 2025, becoming the first media organization to do so.

The channel also brought joy to families through the Derana Kite Festival at Galle Face, offering children the opportunity to experience the beauty and history of Sri Lanka from above during World Children’s Day.

Today, TV Derana stands as the first and only Sri Lankan television channel to surpass six million subscribers on YouTube, cementing its leadership in the digital and social media space as well.

Over the years, both TV Derana and Ada Derana have earned numerous accolades, including the People’s Award as the No. 1 Television Channel and the most trusted channel in Sri Lanka.

At the SLIM-Kantar People’s Awards, TV Derana received the People’s Television Channel of the Year Award for the seventh consecutive year, while Ada Derana was recognized as the People’s News Provider for the fifth consecutive year.

With two decades of excellence, innovation, and public trust, “Derana – The Leader of Twenty Years of Excellence” proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2025 — ready to continue entertaining, informing, and inspiring Sri Lankans for generations to come.