President hands over 1,000 new houses to low-income families

The national ceremony to mark World Habitat Day was held today (05) at the Temple Tress under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Coinciding with the United Nations’ World Habitat Day, the national commemoration was held under the theme “A Place to Belong – A Beautiful Life”.

In line with this, the period from 1st to 5th October was declared Habitat Week, during which a series of related programmes were implemented across the country, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

As part of the housing development programme implemented by the National Housing Development Authority to provide homes for nearly 4,000 low-income families who lack the financial means to build their own houses, 1,000 completed houses were officially handed over to beneficiaries by the President through digital technology during the event.

On this occasion, the symbolic presentation of the Ambatale Water Supply Project proposed to be implemented with the assistance of the Government of India and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and facilitated by the UN-Habitat Sri Lanka Office was also formally made to the President.

Under the programme to provide land deeds to 1,000 beneficiaries whose ownership documents had been delayed due to various reasons, 357 symbolic land deeds were presented to recipients. Additionally, under the initiative to offer financial assistance of one million rupees each to 1,000 low-income families without the means to construct their own homes, 157 beneficiaries were symbolically presented with cheques by the President.

Marking World Habitat Day, the President also presented awards to the winners of the island wide art competition held in connection with the occasion, as well as to the winners of various programmes implemented by the Urban Development Authority, the PMD said.

Meanwhile, the President also visited the art exhibition organised to promote the creative talents of schoolchildren in celebration of World Habitat Day and the exhibition of design concepts related to housing planning.

Addressing this ceremonial event, the Minister of Urban Development, Construction and Housing, Anura Karunathilaka, stated that the present government has formulated and is implementing a comprehensive programme aimed at realising the housing dreams of the people of the country, it added.

He further noted that the government has recognised the need for a systematic approach to housing planning, while fostering a broader dialogue within society on the concept of housing. The Minister emphasised that the government is committed to creating a safe, comfortable and dignified living environment for all citizens.

The message of the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, for World Habitat Day was presented on this occasion by Harshini Halangoda, the Programme Manager of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in Sri Lanka.

Among those present were the Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Anil Jayantha Fernando; the Deputy Minister of Housing, T. B. Sarath; the Governor of the Western Province, Haniff Yusuf; the Mayor of Colombo, Vraie Cally Balthazar; and Navya Singla, First Secretary (Political) of the High Commission of India, along with other representatives of the Indian High Commission.

Also in attendance were G. M. R. D. Aponsu, Senior Additional Secretary to the President; Ranjith Ariyaratne, Secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development, Construction and Housing; and Mr. Sampath Manthrinayake,, Secretary to the Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment, together with the Chairman and senior officials of the Urban Development Authority.

--PMD--