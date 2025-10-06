Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Atmospheric conditions are favorable for thunderstorms in the evening. Therefore, general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds and severe lightning during thundershowers, today (06), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces, the Met. Department added.

Showers may occur at a few places in Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the morning too.