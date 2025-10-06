Two major associates of Kalubowila Avishka arrested in Piliyandala

Two individuals have been arrested in the Bokundara, Piliyandala area with over two kilograms of the narcotic substance ‘Heroin’ by the Moratuwa Police Special Task Force (STF).

The duo has been reportedly arrested during a raid conducted by the STF where they also seized 02 kilograms 106 grams of ‘Heroin,’ 478 grams of methamphetamine ‘Ice’ and a motorcycle reportedly used to transport narcotics from their possession, police said.

According to police, those arrested are “Kalubowila Chuti”, a key henchman of “Kalubowila Avishka”, a notorious underworld criminal and drug trafficker hiding in a foreign country, and his elder brother.

The suspects, aged 24 and 25, have been identified as residents of the Piliyandala area and have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations.