Passenger arrested at BIA while attempting to smuggle foreign cigarettes worth over Rs. 1.35 mln

Passenger arrested at BIA while attempting to smuggle foreign cigarettes worth over Rs. 1.35 mln

October 6, 2025   01:16 pm

A Sri Lankan passenger has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) while attempting to smuggle a consignment of foreign-manufactured cigarettes worth Rs.1.35 million into the country. 

The 48-year-old suspect who had worked as an electrician in Dubai, for three and a half years was arrested earlier this morning (06).

He had arrived at the Katunayake Airport from Dubai on FitsAir 8D 822 at 05.20 a.m. today.

Upon inspection, officials discovered 45 cartons of cigarettes containing 9,000 sticks of foreign cigarettes concealed in his luggage, disguised as boxes containing laundry detergent, chocolates and perfumes.

The suspect, along with the seized cigarettes, is scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court on 08 October 2025.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Electricity tariff hike:Unions slam consultations as ineffective (English)

Electricity tariff hike:Unions slam consultations as ineffective (English)

Govt. introducing proposals that damage children&339s future - Sajith (English)

Govt. introducing proposals that damage children&339s future - Sajith (English)

New TV Derana initiative for 20th anniversary:Reality show to uncover talented athletes in Sri Lanka (English)

New TV Derana initiative for 20th anniversary:Reality show to uncover talented athletes in Sri Lanka (English)

Several housing initiatives ongoing under Indian aid - Minister (English)

Several housing initiatives ongoing under Indian aid - Minister (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Pirith chanting ceremony held to mark TV Derana's 20th anniversary (English)

Pirith chanting ceremony held to mark TV Derana's 20th anniversary (English)