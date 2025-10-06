Passenger arrested at BIA while attempting to smuggle foreign cigarettes worth over Rs. 1.35 mln

A Sri Lankan passenger has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) while attempting to smuggle a consignment of foreign-manufactured cigarettes worth Rs.1.35 million into the country.

The 48-year-old suspect who had worked as an electrician in Dubai, for three and a half years was arrested earlier this morning (06).

He had arrived at the Katunayake Airport from Dubai on FitsAir 8D 822 at 05.20 a.m. today.

Upon inspection, officials discovered 45 cartons of cigarettes containing 9,000 sticks of foreign cigarettes concealed in his luggage, disguised as boxes containing laundry detergent, chocolates and perfumes.

The suspect, along with the seized cigarettes, is scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court on 08 October 2025.