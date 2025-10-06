Thirty-two pigeons stolen from Dehiwala National Zoo, officials say

October 6, 2025   02:14 pm

A total of 32 pigeons have been stolen from the Dehiwala National Zoological Gardens, according to the administration of the zoo.

The Deputy Director of the zoo, Hemanta Samarasekara stated that a complaint regarding the theft has been lodged with the Dehiwala Police.

He mentioned that the theft is suspected to have taken place either on Friday night (03) or in the early hours of Saturday (04).

The pigeons were reportedly stolen by breaking open a cage in which they were kept. These pigeons had been housed at the Dehiwala Zoo under court orders, having been presented as evidence in various legal cases.

As a disciplinary measure, the officer in charge of the section where the pigeons were kept has been suspended, according to Deputy Director Samarasekara.

However, the Dehiwala Police have stated that no information has yet been reported regarding any suspects or the whereabouts of the stolen pigeons.

A special investigation into the incident has now been launched by the Dehiwala Police.

