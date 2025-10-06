Weapons found hidden in abandoned house in Dematagoda

The Crimes Investigation Division of the Bambalapitiya Police has discovered several weapons hidden in an abandoned house near the Kelani Valley railway line, on the Baseline Road in Dematagoda.

Police recovered a locally manufactured 9mm firearm, two live bullets and a T-56 magazine from the location.

Police suspect that the weapons may have been hidden with the intention of carrying out a murder, possibly linked to the ongoing conflict between two organized criminal gangs operating in Wanathamulla Borella, one led by Wanathamulle Duminda and the other by a gang leader Chathu.

Several previous murders have already taken place as a result of clashes between these two gangs in the Wanathamulla area.

Further investigations are underway.