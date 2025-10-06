Weapons found hidden in abandoned house in Dematagoda

Weapons found hidden in abandoned house in Dematagoda

October 6, 2025   02:49 pm

The Crimes Investigation Division of the Bambalapitiya Police has discovered several weapons hidden in an abandoned house near the Kelani Valley railway line, on the Baseline Road in Dematagoda.

Police recovered a locally manufactured 9mm firearm, two live bullets and a T-56 magazine from the location.

Police suspect that the weapons may have been hidden with the intention of carrying out a murder, possibly linked to the ongoing conflict between two organized criminal gangs operating in Wanathamulla Borella, one led by Wanathamulle Duminda and the other by a gang leader Chathu.

Several previous murders have already taken place as a result of clashes between these two gangs in the Wanathamulla area.

Further investigations are underway.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Electricity tariff hike:Unions slam consultations as ineffective (English)

Electricity tariff hike:Unions slam consultations as ineffective (English)

Govt. introducing proposals that damage children&339s future - Sajith (English)

Govt. introducing proposals that damage children&339s future - Sajith (English)

New TV Derana initiative for 20th anniversary:Reality show to uncover talented athletes in Sri Lanka (English)

New TV Derana initiative for 20th anniversary:Reality show to uncover talented athletes in Sri Lanka (English)

Several housing initiatives ongoing under Indian aid - Minister (English)

Several housing initiatives ongoing under Indian aid - Minister (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Pirith chanting ceremony held to mark TV Derana's 20th anniversary (English)

Pirith chanting ceremony held to mark TV Derana's 20th anniversary (English)