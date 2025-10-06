Three killed, one injured in road accident in Gampola

Three killed, one injured in road accident in Gampola

October 6, 2025   03:42 pm

Three women have died while another has sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred in Doluwa, Gampola, police stated.

Police stated that the four women were attempting to cross the road when they were hit by a motor vehicle.

It is reported that the women had come to the area to attend a religious program at a nearby temple when the incident occurred.

Three of the women died at the scene, while the injured woman has been admitted to the Gampola Hospital for treatment.

Further investigations are underway.

