Human Rights Council adopts resolution on Sri Lanka

The resolution A/HRC/60/L.1/Rev.1 on promoting reconciliation, accountability and

human rights in Sri Lanka has been adopted at the United Nations Human Rights

Council in Genève.

The resolution has been adopted without a vote at the 60th session of the Human Rights Council.

Twenty-two countries signed on as co-sponsors to the revised UN resolution, extending the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights’ (OHCHR) mandate in Sri Lanka for another two years.

The updated draft was tabled in Geneva on 1 October.

The main sponsors of the resolution are the United Kingdom, Canada, Malawi, Montenegro and North Macedonia, with the majority of additional backers coming from European states.