PM Harini to attend NDTV World Summit

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya is scheduled to attend the NDTV World Summit 2025 along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The NDTV World Summit 2025 will mark an extraordinary moment in global dialogue, bringing together some of the most influential voices at present.

Among them are two serving Prime Ministers: Narendra Modi of India and Harini Amarasuriya of Sri Lanka; and two former Prime ministers: Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and Tony Abbott of Australia.

The Summit is scheduled to be held on 17th and 18th October 2025 in New Delhi and the theme of the 2025 edition will be, ‘Edge of the Unknown: Risk. Resolve. Renewal’.