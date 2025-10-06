Ex-President Mahinda should face strict action: Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa should face strict action, says former Commander of the Sri Lanka Army Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka.

He made these remarks at an event held in Matara.

The former Army Commander stated:

“There is a corrupt network in this country. That corrupt network is carried on internationally, but controlled by the Rajapaksas in this country. Their privileges must be stripped and they should be brought before justice. I saw yesterday on TV one of their henchmen boldly saying that the things in that house — whether in the President’s House or the Temple Trees— the wooden furniture and equipment brought in should be taken away by authorities; whatever remains would then become their private property. Do you believe they will buy anything with money in hand? If I were the Justice Minister… The first thing I would do is confiscate the valuable assets in the Temple Trees that Mahinda Rajapaksa has acquired. Within 24 hours he could be arrested. Now Namal Rajapaksa is concerned about war heroes. Putting Sarath Fonseka in prison was also a wrong move, according to him. Mahinda Rajapaksa must explain to the nation why he called a ceasefire when the war was only 10km from ending. That ceasefire was to rescue Prabhakaran and the other leaders. To win the 2005 presidential election they gave USD 2 million to terrorists — would that not be treason? We fight against terrorists yet he gives money to them. In other countries, Mahinda Rajapaksa would have been subjected to harsh consequences.”