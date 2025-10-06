Experts highlight rise in HIV cases among 15 to 29 age group

Health authorities in Sri Lanka have warned of an increasing trend of HIV infections among individuals aged between 15 and 29.

The highest number of infections has been reported from the Colombo and Gampaha districts.

HIV is one of the most serious sexually transmitted viruses in the world, known to cause significant global concern.

It directly attacks the body’s immune system, weakening it, and making the body vulnerable—even a minor illness such as a cough or cold can become fatal. This is one of the most dangerous aspects of the virus, according to health authorities.