Showers or thundershowers expected in most places of the island after 1pm

Showers or thundershowers expected in most places of the island after 1pm

October 7, 2025   05:38 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces. Showers or thundershowers may occur in Western province and in Galle, Matara, Puttalam, Jaffna and Trincomalee districts in the morning too.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Advisory issued for severe lightning in several provinces (English)

Advisory issued for severe lightning in several provinces (English)

Advisory issued for severe lightning in several provinces (English)

Sri Lanka must develop affordable domestic transport around the country by air - Industry experts (English)

Sri Lanka must develop affordable domestic transport around the country by air - Industry experts (English)

We are well aware current challenges and confident that education reforms will succeed - PM (English)

We are well aware current challenges and confident that education reforms will succeed - PM (English)

President inaugurates Museum and International Research Institute at Somawathi Sacred Site (English)

President inaugurates Museum and International Research Institute at Somawathi Sacred Site (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Electricity tariff hike:Unions slam consultations as ineffective (English)

Electricity tariff hike:Unions slam consultations as ineffective (English)

Govt. introducing proposals that damage children&339s future - Sajith (English)

Govt. introducing proposals that damage children&339s future - Sajith (English)

New TV Derana initiative for 20th anniversary:Reality show to uncover talented athletes in Sri Lanka (English)

New TV Derana initiative for 20th anniversary:Reality show to uncover talented athletes in Sri Lanka (English)