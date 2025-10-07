Showers or thundershowers expected in most places of the island after 1pm

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces. Showers or thundershowers may occur in Western province and in Galle, Matara, Puttalam, Jaffna and Trincomalee districts in the morning too.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.