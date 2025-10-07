US government shutdown enters second week after funding measures fail again in Senate
October 7, 2025 05:40 am
The US government shutdown entered its second week on Monday (Oct 6), with no sign of a deal between President Donald Trump’s Republicans and Democrats to end the crisis.
Democrats are refusing to provide the handful of votes the ruling Republicans need to reopen federal departments, unless an agreement is reached on extending expiring “Obamacare” healthcare subsidies and reversing some cuts to health programmes passed as part of Trump’s signature “One Big Beautiful Bill”.