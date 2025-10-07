An Indian lawyer has thrown a shoe at the country’s Chief Justice BR Gavai after apparently being angered by remarks the judge made about Hinduism.

Rakesh Kishore launched his attack during Monday’s court proceedings in Delhi in what is seen across India as a serious public insult and security breach.

Three lawyers present in the courtroom confirmed to the BBC that a shoe had been hurled at the judge, with one saying it “brushed against the chief justice and [another] justice... and fell behind them”.

Kishore was heard saying “India won’t tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma [Hinduism]”, as he was led away from the courtroom by security officials. He was later suspended from practice.

Advocate Ravi Shanker Jha, a lawyer who was in the courtroom during the incident, told the BBC that Mr Kishore “threw his shoe, and raised his hand to indicate that he had thrown the shoe”.

“After he was apprehended by the courtroom security, the chief justice told the lawyers to continue their arguments and not get distracted,” Mr Jha added.

Chief Justice Gavai remained calm all the time, Anas Tanwir, another lawyer who was in the courtroom, told the BBC.

The chief justice has not publicly commented on the issue. Indian authorities later said no charges would be filed against Mr Kishore.

Speaking to online Indian news outlet The Print, Mr Kishore said the incident related to a recent court petition rejected by a bench headed by the chief justice, when he also made remarks about the Hindu god Vishnu.

Dismissing a plea to reconstruct a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at a temple in Madhya Pradesh state last month, the chief justice had said: “This is purely publicity interest litigation... Go and ask the deity himself to do something.”

The comments sparked controversy, with some accusing him of mocking Hindu beliefs. Justice Gavai later took note of the criticism, saying he respects “all religions”, the Press Trust of India reported.

“He not only refused to accept the prayer, but made fun of the Lord Vishnu,” Mr Kishore told The Print.

Speaking hours after throwing the shoe, Mr Kishore also said he had “not been able to sleep since 16 September” when Justice Gavai made the remarks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the shoe attack “utterly condemnable”, joining a chorus of criticism from across the political spectrum.

Modi spoke to Justice Gavai and said the attack had angered every Indian, PTI reports. “There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society,” the PM said.

Throwing a shoe at someone in public is seen as an act of disrespect and humiliation in India and many other countries.

Earlier this year, a shoe was hurled at Kenyan President William Ruto during a rally.

In 2008, an Iraqi journalist hurled a shoe at the then US President George W Bush in protest over America’s invasion of Iraq.

Source: BBC

