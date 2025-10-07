Several houses damaged by strong winds in Welikanda

Several houses in Mahindagama within the Welikanda Divisional Secretariat Division in Polonnaruwa have been partially damaged or destroyed due to strong winds last evening (06).

The incident occurred between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., according to the Welikanda Divisional Secretariat.

Since the exact number of damaged houses and the extent of the damages have not yet been determined, information about the affected houses is being collected through the respective Grama Niladhari officers, the Secretariat said.

Once the information is received, arrangements will be made to allocate funds through the Disaster Relief Services Center to rebuild the damaged houses and immediate steps will be taken to provide necessary relief to those affected, Welikanda Divisional Secretariat noted.

Meanwhile, around 6:00 p.m. yesterday, strong winds accompanied by rain in Punani, Welikanda reportedly caused partial or full damage to around 10 houses, according to local residents.

An official from the Welikanda Divisional Secretariat also confirmed that information is currently being gathered regarding the damages to houses in Punani.