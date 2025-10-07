GMOA Executive Committee meeting called to discuss transfer issues

An emergency executive committee meeting of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) is scheduled to be held today (07).

According to Dr. Hansamal Weerasuriya, the Assistant Secretary of the GMOA, the purpose of the meeting is to discuss issues arising from recent medical officer transfers in the Ampara District.

The GMOA has launched trade union action within the district, expressing opposition to what they claim are arbitrary transfers carried out by the Ampara District Health Administration.

Dr. Weerasuriya further stated that since the government has not yet addressed the issue, the GMOA will decide today on the next steps regarding their ongoing trade union actions.