Suspect remanded over multiple crimes including murder

October 7, 2025   10:54 am

An individual arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes, including murder, has been remanded until October 21, police stated. 

The order was issued by the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court, police said.

The 36-year-old suspect, a resident of Thalawathugoda, was arrested in the same area during a raid conducted by the Thalangama Police based on a tip-off. During the raid, officers recovered 12 grams and 200 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) from the suspect’s possession.

Police investigations have revealed that the suspect maintains close connections with organized criminal groups currently operating from abroad.

According to police, there are several ongoing cases against the suspect for attempted murder by shooting, possession of heroin, and kidnapping.

Further investigations have identified the suspect as the motorcyclist involved in the shooting and murder of a person in Gampaha, as well as in two other shootings and attempted murders reported in the same locality.

Additionally, he is alleged to have been the motorcyclist involved in another shooting and attempted murder incident in Weliweriya.

Police also stated that a motorcycle with fake number plates, believed to have been used in the crimes, was found in the suspect’s possession.

