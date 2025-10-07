Local gold price hits historic high after sharp rise in global rates

The price of gold has surpassed USD 3,950 per ounce for the first time in history, global market data indicates.

In response to the surge, gold prices in Sri Lanka have increased by approximately Rs. 8,000 compared to Saturday’s rates.

As of this morning (07), the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign in the Colombo Pettah market has risen to Rs. 290,500, up from Rs. 283,000 recorded on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which stood at Rs. 306,000 on Saturday, has now climbed to Rs. 314,000, according to traders at the Pettah market.