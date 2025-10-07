Vehicles assigned for security of former presidents can be returned if requested: Public Security Minister

Vehicles assigned for security of former presidents can be returned if requested: Public Security Minister

October 7, 2025   12:04 pm

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala says that although the Former Presidents’ Entitlements Act has been repealed, this does not mean that necessary measures will not be taken to ensure their security.

The Public Security Minister made this statement during Parliament proceedings today (07).

The Minister further noted that some former Presidents have already returned the vehicles previously used for their security, but emphasised that this does not fall under the scope of the repealed entitlements law.

Minister Wijepala also reaffirmed that ensuring the security of former Presidents remains a responsibility of the government, and if any requests are made for security-related vehicles or other requirements, the present administration is prepared to make the necessary arrangements.

