Despite Sri Lanka’s strong economic performance in recent times, the recovery remains incomplete, with growth still below pre-crisis levels and poverty significantly elevated, the World Bank said.

The World Bank noted that strengthening the recovery will require continued macroeconomic stability, urgent structural reforms, and more efficient, better-targeted public spending.

The latest Sri Lanka Development Update, ‘Better Spending for All’ released by the World Bank today, projects Sri Lanka’s economy to grow by 4.6 percent in 2025 — supported by a modest rebound in industry and steady growth in services — before slowing to 3.5 percent in 2026. This outlook is subject to heightened risks, including from elevated global uncertainty.

“While Sri Lanka’s recent economic progress is encouraging, the recovery is uneven and incomplete,” said David Sislen, World Bank Division Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. “To build a stronger, fairer economy that benefits all households, in a fiscally constrained environment, Sri Lanka needs the private sector to invest and create jobs and ensure that every rupee of public money is well-spent.”