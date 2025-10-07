Main suspect in brutal double murder in Hungama arrested

A main suspect and three others have been arrested in connection with the brutal killing of a couple using sharp weapons at a house in Wadigala, Hungama.

Hungama Police stated that the suspects were taken into custody this morning (07).

The main suspect in the murder, known as “Andupelana Bindu”, has been identified as a person involved in drug trafficking in the area.

The double homicide took place at approximately 12:45 a.m. today (07).

According to police, a group of five individuals broke into the house after the female homeowner stepped outside to use the toilet. The attackers then entered a bedroom where a man and woman were staying and viciously attacked them with sharp weapons, killing both.

It was further reported that the male victim had been decapitated in the attack.

The victims were identified as a 28-year-old male and a 28-year-old female, who is believed to have been his mistress.

Investigations revealed that the male victim had been previously implicated in two separate murders.

According to police, he was responsible for the killing of a fishing skipper last year, someone with whom he had worked.

The suspect had been arrested two days ago based on an outstanding warrant and was released yesterday (06).

Police further disclosed that the victim had survived a prior assassination attempt, during which he sustained serious injuries.

Police suspect that the murder was carried out by one of the victim’s closest friends.

Investigations into the incident are currently underway.