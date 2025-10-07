World Bank warns US tariffs on Indian exports to slow South Asia growth next year

World Bank warns US tariffs on Indian exports to slow South Asia growth next year

October 7, 2025   01:44 pm

The World Bank on Tuesday said higher tariffs on Indian goods exported to the U.S. will drag the South Asian growth rate in 2026, even as the current year remains shielded by government spending.

The World Bank said growth in South Asia is expected to slow sharply to 5.8 per cent in 2026 from its projection of 6.6 per cent for 2025. Its forecast for the region comprises India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives.

“For 2026, the forecast has been downgraded, as some of these effects unwind and India continues to face higher-than-expected tariffs on goods exports to the United States,” the World Bank said in its report. 

The World Bank has raised its forecast for India’s growth in the current fiscal year ending March 2026 to 6.5 per cent from 6.3 per cent, while trimming its projection for the next fiscal year to 6.3 per cent from 6.5 per cent.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on most exports from India, among the highest of any U.S. trading partner. The move impacts about $50 billion of Indian exports to the U.S., mainly hurting labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery and the shrimp industry.  

To offset the impact of tariffs, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut taxes on everything from shampoos to cars last month, in the biggest tax overhaul since 2017, even as India continues to spend aggressively on infrastructure projects.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Advisory issued for severe lightning in several provinces (English)

Advisory issued for severe lightning in several provinces (English)

Advisory issued for severe lightning in several provinces (English)

Sri Lanka must develop affordable domestic transport around the country by air - Industry experts (English)

Sri Lanka must develop affordable domestic transport around the country by air - Industry experts (English)

We are well aware current challenges and confident that education reforms will succeed - PM (English)

We are well aware current challenges and confident that education reforms will succeed - PM (English)

President inaugurates Museum and International Research Institute at Somawathi Sacred Site (English)

President inaugurates Museum and International Research Institute at Somawathi Sacred Site (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Electricity tariff hike:Unions slam consultations as ineffective (English)

Electricity tariff hike:Unions slam consultations as ineffective (English)

Govt. introducing proposals that damage children&339s future - Sajith (English)

Govt. introducing proposals that damage children&339s future - Sajith (English)

New TV Derana initiative for 20th anniversary:Reality show to uncover talented athletes in Sri Lanka (English)

New TV Derana initiative for 20th anniversary:Reality show to uncover talented athletes in Sri Lanka (English)