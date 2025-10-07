Contempt of Court case filed against YouTuber Sudaththa Thilaksiri to be taken up before Appeals Court

The Court of Appeal today (07) ordered that the petition filed by former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara against YouTuber Sudaththa Thilaksiri, alleging contempt of court, be taken up on December 2 for reconsideration.

The petition was called before a bench comprising the Chairman of the Court of Appeal, Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya and Justice Priyantha Fernando, said Ada Derana reporter.

During the hearing, counsels representing both parties informed the bench that they would notify court during the next hearing date regarding the possibility of reaching an amicable settlement.

Accordingly, the Court of Appeal directed that the petition be called again on December 2.

Former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara had filed the petition, claiming that comments made by Sudaththa Thilaksiri on his YouTube channel amounted to contempt of court and requested that an investigation be conducted and appropriate legal action taken against him.