Supreme Court upholds death sentence on Julampitiye Amare

The Supreme Court today (07) dismissed, without proceeding to a hearing, the appeal filed by G.G. Amarasiri, also known as ‘Julampitiye Amare’, against the death sentence imposed on him following a conviction for murder.

The Supreme Court issued the order while affirming the death sentence previously handed down by the Tangalle High Court.

‘Julampitiye Amare’ had been convicted over an incident in 2012, where he forcibly entered a JVP rally in Katuwana and opened fire, killing two individuals and critically injuring another.

The Tangalle High Court then imposed the death sentence on him.