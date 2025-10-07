Three scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for work on quantum mechanics

Three scientists at American universities won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work on quantum mechanics.

The winners are John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis.

The Nobel Prizes were created by the Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896. It comes with a cash award of 11 million Swedish kroner, which is more than €997,000.

From 1901 to 2024, 118 Nobel Prizes were awarded in physics. Five of the 227 physics winners have been women, including Marie Curie in 1903.

Last year’s physics award went to physicist John Hopfield and computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who is considered one of the godfathers of artificial intelligence (AI).

Their discoveries in the 1980s enabled machine learning with artificial neural networks and paved the way for modern breakthroughs in AI.

The rest of the 2025 Nobel Prizes, awarded for advancements in chemistry, literature, and toward peace, will be announced throughout the week. The economics prize will be granted on 13 October.

The Nobel laureates will receive their prizes at an awards ceremony in Sweden in December.

Source: Euro News

--Agencies