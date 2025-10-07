Chinese community in SL makes donation in support of Na Uyana Monastery following tragic accident

In the wake of the tragic accident at the Na Uyana Monastery in Malsiripura, Kurunegala District, the Chinese Community in Sri Lanka has extended a heartfelt gesture of solidarity and compassion toward the victims and the monastic community.

On the night of September 25, 2025, a devastating accident occurred when one of the supporting cables of the monastery’s cable car snapped, sending it plunging down a steep slope. The incident claimed the lives of seven Buddhist monks, including Russian, Romanian, and Indian nationals, and left six others seriously injured.

The tragedy deeply moved Buddhists across Sri Lanka and the international community.

“As soon as this news which shook the hearts of all the local and foreign Buddhists, the President and all the stakeholders of the government made all necessary arrangements for the emotional event that took place at the Nauyana Aranya Senasana,” Deputy Minister of Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Gamagedara Dissanayake said in a statement.

In response, the Chinese Community in Sri Lanka, represented by Shiyuan Yang, and organized by Chuanren Long, Lin Deng, and Zhenjie Li, have made a generous donation of Rs. 800,000 to support future activities of the Na Uyana Monastery.

The donation was made in collaboration with the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, the statement said.

Expressing his profound gratitude, the Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, extended appreciation to the Chinese Community for their timely assistance during this period of national mourning.

“Since the distant past, there have been countless instances where the Chinese state has extended its hand of friendship to Sri Lanka. I hope that the Government of Sri Lanka will continue to receive your kindness in the future and I once again express my gratitude to you for joining hands with us at this sensitive time,” he added.

The Deputy Minister also highlighted the close cooperation between the North Western Provincial Council and the Sri Lanka China Culture Center, emphasizing that such acts of goodwill reflect the deep affection and friendship shared between the two nations.

As the country continues to mourn the loss of the seven venerable monks, the Ministry and the Chinese Community together expressed the collective wish that the departed may attain the Supreme Bliss of Nibbana, and that such a grievous tragedy may never befall again.