Opposition MPs submit motion seeking probe into release of 323 containers

October 7, 2025   06:28 pm

A motion seeking to appoint a special parliamentary committee to investigate the release of 323 shipping containers from the Colombo Port without mandatory physical inspection has been submitted to the Speaker of Parliament.

A group of opposition MPs had submitted the motion to the Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne today.

Chief Opposition Whip Gayantha Karunathilaka, MPs Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Harshana Rajakaruna, J.C. Alawathuwala, Dr. Kavinda Jayawardena, and several other members of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) were present on this occasion.

In addition, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP D. V. Chanaka was also present.

The motion submitted by the opposition MPs is as follows:

 

 

