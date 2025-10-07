Convention against Doping in Sport (Amendment) Bill passed in Parliament

The Speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, today (07) endorsed the certificate on the Convention against Doping in Sport (Amendment) Bill.

The Second Reading Debate on the Convention against Doping in Sport (Amendment) Bill was held from 11.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. today, and the Bill was passed without a division and amendment.

The Bill was presented to Parliament for First Reading on September 12, 2025 by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Sunil Kumara Gamage.

This Bill is intended to amend the Convention against Doping in Sports Act No. 33 of 2013, aligning Sri Lanka’s anti-doping legislation with international standards, the statement said.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) annually monitors the laws and regulations on doping in sports in Sri Lanka and accordingly, this Bill aims to amend the existing Act in accordance with the laws and regulations of the World Anti-Doping Agency to bring it in line with the needs of modern sports, it said.

Accordingly, the Convention against Doping in Sport (Amendment) Bill, comes into force as the Convention against Doping in Sport (Amendment) Act, No. 21 of 2025.