‘Sarvajana Balaya’ leader and Member of Parliament Dilith Jayaweera today demanded immediate answers from the government for the “shocking betrayal” of Sri Lanka’s allies who stood with the country against UNHRC resolutions.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Jayaweera said he was “appalled by the disastrous execution of foreign policy by Sri Lanka’s delegation, led by the Foreign Minister, to the UNHRC.”

He stated that the Government of Sri Lanka (GoSL) must immediately provide answers to the 22 million citizens it was duty-bound to represent, and the “shocking betrayal of our allies who stood with us by speaking against unfounded UN resolutions against Sri Lanka.”

Jayaweera further alleged that the delegation’s actions displayed “sheer weakness and incompetence before the international community,” claiming that this reflected how poorly the government was handling the nation’s priorities.

Calling the move a “complete abandonment of Sri Lanka’s inclusive nationalistic vision,” the MP claimed that such actions had “cost Sri Lanka dearly.”

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) yesterday adopted the resolution titled ‘Promoting Reconciliation, Accountability and Human Rights in Sri Lanka’ (A/HRC/60/L.1/Rev.1) without a vote.

The resolution was introduced and sponsored by a core group of countries comprising the United Kingdom, Canada, Malawi, Montenegro, and North Macedonia.

Sri Lanka, while disagreeing with coercive international action, rejected the resolution presented to the UNHRC in Genève.

Speaking during the 60th session of the UNHRC, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the UN in Geneva Himalee Arunatilaka reiterated Sri Lanka’s rejection to the unprecedented and ad hoc move to expand the UN Human Rights Council´s mandate and the proposal to establish an external evidence gathering mechanism set up by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.