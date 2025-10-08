Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district, today (08), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other areas after 1.00 p.m.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the morning too.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces, the Met. Department added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.