Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

October 8, 2025   06:27 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district, today (08), the Department of Meteorology said.   

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other areas after 1.00 p.m. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the morning too. 

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces, the Met. Department added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CEB new employees' union concerned over job security (English)

CEB new employees' union concerned over job security (English)

CEB new employees' union concerned over job security (English)

Foundation for education reforms will be laid in 2026, 2027 & 2028 - PM Harini (English)

Foundation for education reforms will be laid in 2026, 2027 & 2028 - PM Harini (English)

Hindu religious observances held to mark the 20th anniversary of TV Derana (English)

Hindu religious observances held to mark the 20th anniversary of TV Derana (English)

President meets IMF delegation to discuss Sri Lankas fifth review (English)

President meets IMF delegation to discuss Sri Lankas fifth review (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 2025-10-07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 2025-10-07

Advisory issued for severe lightning in several provinces (English)

Advisory issued for severe lightning in several provinces (English)

Sri Lanka must develop affordable domestic transport around the country by air - Industry experts (English)

Sri Lanka must develop affordable domestic transport around the country by air - Industry experts (English)

We are well aware current challenges and confident that education reforms will succeed - PM (English)

We are well aware current challenges and confident that education reforms will succeed - PM (English)