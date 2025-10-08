Police open fire at car near checkpoint in Matara

October 8, 2025   07:19 am

The Police have opened fire at a vehicle that failed to comply with an order to stop at a roadblock in the Wellamadama area of Matara, according to police sources.

The officers have reportedly signaled the car to halt however, the driver has continued to drive despite the police orders.

As the car failed to heed the orders, the police have fired several shots at the vehicle.

The car, which had been driven recklessly, was later found abandoned along Janaraja Mawatha in Matara, police said.

It is reported that two individuals were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident and subsequently fled the scene.

Police have identified the owner of the car, while one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.

