Gazette issued with measures to prevent spread of African swine fever

An extraordinary gazette notification has been issued declaring measures to prevent the further spread of African Swine Fever (ASF), which has been detected in several Divisional Secretariat Divisions across Sri Lanka over the past few months.

The Director General of Animal Production and Health has issued this gazette notification.

Accordingly, all districts in Sri Lanka have been further declared as AFS risk areas and pigs as disease risk animals under the Animal Diseases Act, No. 59 of 1992.

The gazette notification will come into effect on 03 October 2025 and will remain valid for a period not exceeding three months from the date of implementation, unless revoked earlier or extended under Section 5(3) of the relevant Act.

The notification further states that the validity period may be extended depending on the prevailing disease situation.

The Director General of Animal Production and Health has prohibited the following actions and activities in order to limit the spread of AFS to risk areas and prevent its spread through the relevant gazette notification.

