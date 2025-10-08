The suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a lady doctor at the doctors’ quarters of the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital has been released on bail by the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court.



The Magistrate’s Court had ordered that he be released on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and two surety bails of Rs. 500,000 each on 03 October 2025.

However, a hand grenade was later found in the suspect’s house during a search operation, and accordingly he has been re-arrested and remanded until the 13 October 2025, police said.

The victim, a 32-year-old female doctor, had returned to her quarters at the government-provided dormitory for medical officers after completing her duties on 11 March 2025.

The doctor in question had reported to the hospital for standby duty as usual, and after finishing her duty, she walked from the hospital to the official residence opposite it at around 7 pm, where only specialist medical officers reside.

It was reported that between 6.30 p.m. and 7.00 p.m., the assailant had allegedly entered the premises, threatened her with a knife, and sexually assaulted her.



The suspect, who had tied the doctor’s mouth tightly so that she could not scream, made her open the door of the official residence herself, took the doctor and entered the house and closed the door so that no one could hear the sound.

The investigation conducted so far has revealed that the suspect had tied the doctor’s hands, blindfolded her and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect then fled, also stealing the doctor’s mobile phone.

Shortly after the incident, the doctor reportedly returned to the hospital ward and called her father on the phone to inform him of the incident.

The suspect, Kiribandalage Nilantha Madhuranga Ratnayake, alias Kiribandalage Nilantha Madura Ratnayake, who is an army deserter, was later arrested in connection with the incident.

It is also reported that the suspect in question had been released from remand custody in connection with another case.

He is a 34-year-old resident of the Navanagara area in Galnewa, and it has been revealed that he was also briefly a monk.

Later, the suspect was identified by the victim during the identification parade.