Final session for public consultations on electricity tariff revisions to be held today

October 8, 2025   11:17 am

The public comments on the proposal submitted by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) regarding the revision of electricity tariffs will conclude today (08).

PUCSL began collecting public opinions through consultations in the Eastern Province on 18 September 2025, with the final session scheduled for today in the Western Province.

The CEB submitted the proposal to PUCSL on 10 September 2025, requesting a 6.8% increase in electricity tariffs. 

The request comes after the board reported finance costs of MLKR 7,830 for the period of October to December 2025, an increase of MLKR 2,484 compared to its forecast during the previous tariff revision in June 2025. 

The rise in capital repayment of term loans, amounting to MLKR 2,116, is cited as the main contributor to this increase.

PUCSL Director Jayanath Herath stated that the final decision on the tariff revision will be announced in the second week of this month, after taking into account all comments and suggestions.

