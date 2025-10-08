Supreme Court grants permission to hear FR filed by Shani Abeysekara

The Supreme Court today (08) granted permission to hear three fundamental rights petitions filed by Shani Abeysekara, the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and two others requesting a ruling that their fundamental human rights were violated by being arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division in 2020 without any reasonable suspicion.

Former inspectors Sudath Mendis and H.D.M. Premathilaka also filed petitions seeking a similar ruling from the Supreme Court.

The order was issued by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court chaired by Justice Mahinda Samayawardhena, after a lengthy consideration of the facts, Ada Derana reporter said.