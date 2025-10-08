Woman arrested in connection with double murder in Hungama

A woman, the owner of the house where a couple was murdered in Wadigala, Hungama, has been arrested by police in connection with the crime.

The arrest was made based on allegations that she aided and abetted the murder, police stated.

According to police, mobile phone analysis and investigations revealed that the woman had a close relationship with the main suspect in the murder, Saman Kumara, also known as ‘Andupelane Bindu’.

She is suspected to have provided support to him due to her connection with the individual.

The woman’s husband is currently in remand custody over drug trafficking charges.

Meanwhile, the main suspect has disclosed further details regarding the incident to police.

He reportedly stated that he had no intention of killing the woman, with whom he claimed his friend was in a close relationship.

The suspect had explained that he only shot his friend, but the woman was hit as she was hiding behind him at the time of the shooting.

It has been reported that the suspect claimed he killed his friend because he had knowledge of the suspect’s drug trafficking activities.

The suspects in custody were produced before the Agunukolapelessa Magistrate’s Court today (08).

Police investigations are underway to apprehend two more suspects connected to the murder.

The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police Aruna Lal of the Tangalle Crime Division.