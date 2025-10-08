Additional Secretary of Justice Ministry arrested by Bribery Commission

Former Acting Director General of the Office for Reparations and present Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Justice, Sepalika Samankumari, has been arrested by the Bribery Commission on charges of corruption and criminal misappropriation of funds.

She has been arrested by Bribery Commission officers at around 9.20 a.m. this morning (08) for allegedly aiding and abetting the criminal misappropriation of state funds, in relation to a case filed against former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa.

The arrested suspect is to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court later today (08).