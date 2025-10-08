Cabinet nod given to procure Murban crude oil from Singapore firm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to award a contract to M/s BB Energy Asia Pte. Ltd. of Singapore to supply four shipments of Murban crude oil.

Bids had been called from registered suppliers of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation under the two optional methods of payment when issuing from stocked tanks and payment within 30 days by a credit letter issued by the Bank of Ceylon for procurement of four shipments of crude oil of Murban category, according to the statement issued by the Department of Government Information.

A total of six bids had been submitted to supply crude oil for the period from January 1, 2026 to April 30, 2026.

Based on the recommendation made after evaluating the relevant bids by the Cabinet-appointed Special Standing Procurement Committee, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the resolution furnished by the Minister of Power to award the relevant procurement to M/s BB Energy Asia Pte. Ltd. of Singapore.