Cabinet nod given to procure Murban crude oil from Singapore firm

October 8, 2025   03:46 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to award a contract to M/s BB Energy Asia Pte. Ltd. of Singapore to supply four shipments of Murban crude oil.

Bids had been called from registered suppliers of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation under the two optional methods of payment when issuing from stocked tanks and payment within 30 days by a credit letter issued by the Bank of Ceylon for procurement of four shipments of crude oil of Murban category, according to the statement issued by the Department of Government Information.

A total of six bids had been submitted to supply crude oil for the period from January 1, 2026 to April 30, 2026.

Based on the recommendation made after evaluating the relevant bids by the Cabinet-appointed Special Standing Procurement Committee, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the resolution furnished by the Minister of Power to award the relevant procurement to M/s BB Energy Asia Pte. Ltd. of Singapore.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

CEB new employees' union concerned over job security (English)

CEB new employees' union concerned over job security (English)

Foundation for education reforms will be laid in 2026, 2027 & 2028 - PM Harini (English)

Foundation for education reforms will be laid in 2026, 2027 & 2028 - PM Harini (English)

Hindu religious observances held to mark the 20th anniversary of TV Derana (English)

Hindu religious observances held to mark the 20th anniversary of TV Derana (English)

President meets IMF delegation to discuss Sri Lankas fifth review (English)

President meets IMF delegation to discuss Sri Lankas fifth review (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 2025-10-07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 2025-10-07

Advisory issued for severe lightning in several provinces (English)

Advisory issued for severe lightning in several provinces (English)

Sri Lanka must develop affordable domestic transport around the country by air - Industry experts (English)

Sri Lanka must develop affordable domestic transport around the country by air - Industry experts (English)