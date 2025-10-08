Order on Manusha Nanayakkaras anticipatory bail application to be announced next week

October 8, 2025   04:27 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (08) announced that the order on the anticipatory bail application filed by former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara will be delivered on 14 October.

The decision was issued by Chief Colombo Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama, following the consideration of facts related to the anticipatory bail request, Ada Derana reporter said.

The application was filed by former Minister Nanayakkara in relation to an ongoing investigation conducted by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) into alleged irregularities during the tenure of the previous government regarding the deployment of Sri Lankan workers to Israel in the agricultural sector.

Former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara is seeking anticipatory bail to avoid arrest, should the Bribery Commission take steps to detain him during the course of the investigation.

