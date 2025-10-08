Speaker endorses certificate on the National Building Research Institute Bill

Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne has endorsed the certificate on the National Building Research Institute Bill.

This Bill was presented to Parliament on August 19, 2025 and was passed without amendment on September 23, 2025.

The government presented the Bill to establish the National Building Research Institute. The primary objectives of the institution are to conduct research and surveys in areas prone to landslides and geotechnical instability, to minimize their impact and to foster sustainable development.

The institution is also vested with the powers to certify disaster-resistant construction and provide technical assistance in this field. The functions of the institution are to monitor compliance, issue early warnings and prepare hazard zone maps.

Accordingly, the composition and administration of its Governing Board, the qualifications required for key staff such as the Director General, and the financial provisions of the Institute, including the management and audit of the Institute, are also specified in the Act.

Accordingly, the National Building Research Institute Bill, comes into force as the National Building Research Institute Act No. 20 of 2025, the Department of Communication of Parliament said in a statement.