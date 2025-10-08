Additional Secretary of Justice Ministry arrested by Bribery Commission granted bail

Additional Secretary of Justice Ministry arrested by Bribery Commission granted bail

October 8, 2025   04:46 pm

Former Acting Director General of the Office for Reparations and present Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Justice, Sepalika Samankumari, who was arrested by the Bribery Commission on charges of corruption and criminal misappropriation of funds, has been granted bail.

The order was issued after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

She was arrested by Bribery Commission officers at around 9.20 a.m. today (08) for allegedly aiding and abetting the criminal misappropriation of state funds, in relation to a case filed against former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

CEB new employees' union concerned over job security (English)

CEB new employees' union concerned over job security (English)

Foundation for education reforms will be laid in 2026, 2027 & 2028 - PM Harini (English)

Foundation for education reforms will be laid in 2026, 2027 & 2028 - PM Harini (English)

Hindu religious observances held to mark the 20th anniversary of TV Derana (English)

Hindu religious observances held to mark the 20th anniversary of TV Derana (English)

President meets IMF delegation to discuss Sri Lankas fifth review (English)

President meets IMF delegation to discuss Sri Lankas fifth review (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 2025-10-07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 2025-10-07

Advisory issued for severe lightning in several provinces (English)

Advisory issued for severe lightning in several provinces (English)

Sri Lanka must develop affordable domestic transport around the country by air - Industry experts (English)

Sri Lanka must develop affordable domestic transport around the country by air - Industry experts (English)