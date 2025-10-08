Additional Secretary of Justice Ministry arrested by Bribery Commission granted bail

Former Acting Director General of the Office for Reparations and present Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Justice, Sepalika Samankumari, who was arrested by the Bribery Commission on charges of corruption and criminal misappropriation of funds, has been granted bail.

The order was issued after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

She was arrested by Bribery Commission officers at around 9.20 a.m. today (08) for allegedly aiding and abetting the criminal misappropriation of state funds, in relation to a case filed against former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa.