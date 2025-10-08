38 women imprisoned with infants during first 8 months of 2025 - PM Harini

October 8, 2025   05:08 pm

A total of 38 women were imprisoned along with their infants during the first eight months of 2025, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated.

Responding to a question raised in Parliament today (08), Prime Minister Amarasuriya said that 38 children are currently residing inside prisons alongside their imprisoned mothers.

Among these children, there are 15 boys and 23 girls, she added.

The Prime Minister noted that childcare centers have been established within the women’s prison wings to look after children under the age of five who accompany their mothers in custody.

She also noted that these childcare centers are located separately from the general prison population, and allow mothers to spend time with their children in a dedicated and protected space.

With regard to nutrition, the Prime Minister said that, in addition to the meals provided to inmates, powered milk and light daily meals suitable for young children are provided through prison canteens.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya stated that with support from a private institution, an Early Childhood Development Center has been in operation for approximately 10 years to support these children.

Additionally, the Prime Minister revealed that from January 1 to August 31, 2025, a total of 425 women had been imprisoned in Sri Lanka.

