Buddhist monk begins protest fast demanding reinstatement of ex-President Mahindas security Venerable Rathupaswala Theripaha Siridhamma Thero has commenced a fast today (08) opposite the D.S. Senanayake statue, located near the Carlton House in Tangalle. It is reported that the Thero commenced the protest fast in opposition to the withdrawal of security provided to former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and is demanding that security be reinstated for him and other former presidents as well.

