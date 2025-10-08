PM Harini on India visit: Looking forward to strengthen cooperation in every sphere

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says she is looking forward to her upcoming visit to India and that she intends to strengthen the long-standing cooperation between the two neighboring nations in every sphere during the visit.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the NDTV World Summit, to be held on October 17 and 18 in New Delhi.

This will be her first official visit to India after assuming office as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former British PM Rishi Sunak, and ex-Prime Minister of Australia Tony Abbott are also slated to participate in the summit.

In a video statement released ahead of the visit, PM Amarasuriya stressed that India and Sri Lanka are bound together by history, culture and shared values.

“Our relationship is one of great depth and importance and I look forward to using this opportunity to strengthen our cooperation in every sphere such as trade, investment, education, development and beyond,” she said.

“Together I know we can create a future of prosperity and stability for both our nations.”

The Prime Minister also said she is looking forward to participating in the NDTV World Summit where she will have the opportunity to engage with global leaders and thinkers.

“I hope to share Sri Lanka’s perspectives on international cooperation and economic resilience and to contribute to meaningful conversations on the present challenges of our region and the world,” PM Amarasuriya added.