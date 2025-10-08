Approval granted to recruit officers to Bribery Commission on temporary basis

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to appoint appropriate officers among those engaged in the state service, Police service, Audit service and provincial government service as well as in the state corporations on temporary basis to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

The Bribery Commission has been given a higher independence by the Anti-Corruption Act No. 9 of 2023 and necessary provisions to appoint a unique staff to the Commission.

Furthermore, the Act for Anti-Corruption consists of provisions to recruit a certain officer or an employee to the Commission on a temporary basis.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal furnished by the President to take necessary measures to appoint appropriate officers among those engaged in the state service, Police service, Audit service and provincial government service as well as in the state corporations on temporary basis as per the provisions furnished in sections 26 (4), 26 (5), 26 (6), 26 (8) and 26 (9) of the Anti-Corruption Act in order to maintain the efficiency in the Commission’s activities.