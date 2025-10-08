10% of Sri Lankans suffer from various mental illnesses Experts
October 8, 2025 06:57 pm
Around 10% of the country’s population suffers from various mental illnesses, the Ministry of Health states.
Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena stated that around 2% of the population is affected by severe mental health conditions.
Speaking at the national commemoration ceremony held today (08) in observance of World Mental Health Day, the Director General also noted that these conditions have significantly contributed to an increase in suicides.