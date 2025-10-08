Islamic religious observances held to mark TV Deranas 20th anniversary

October 8, 2025   08:08 pm

An Islamic religious ceremony was held at the TV Derana head office premises today (8), invoking blessings for the 20th anniversary of ‘TV Derana’.

The event was attended by scholar from the Nidaa Foundation, Moulavi M.H.M. Irshad (Inaami) and the chief imam of the Athurugiriya Jumma Masjid, M.M. Asker (Makki).

Representing the Derana Media Network, Deputy Chairman Laksiri Wickramage, Executive Director/COO Madhawa Madawala, Program Director Sharmila Dharmarasa Fonseka along with other board members and staff attended the religious observances. 

Sri Lanka’s premier television channel, TV Derana, marks a significant milestone this month as it celebrates its 20th anniversary, continuing to uphold its brand credo of “Protecting indigenous values while protecting our future.”

Launched on October 11, 2005, TV Derana entered the media landscape with a promise to deliver innovative and high-quality entertainment to Sri Lankan audiences. Over the past two decades, the channel has earned the unwavering trust of viewers, transforming the landscape of local television across genres including teledramas, reality shows, entertainment programs, news, current affairs, and political discussions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

CEB new employees' union concerned over job security (English)

CEB new employees' union concerned over job security (English)

Foundation for education reforms will be laid in 2026, 2027 & 2028 - PM Harini (English)

Foundation for education reforms will be laid in 2026, 2027 & 2028 - PM Harini (English)

Hindu religious observances held to mark the 20th anniversary of TV Derana (English)

Hindu religious observances held to mark the 20th anniversary of TV Derana (English)

President meets IMF delegation to discuss Sri Lankas fifth review (English)

President meets IMF delegation to discuss Sri Lankas fifth review (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 2025-10-07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 2025-10-07

Advisory issued for severe lightning in several provinces (English)

Advisory issued for severe lightning in several provinces (English)