An Islamic religious ceremony was held at the TV Derana head office premises today (8), invoking blessings for the 20th anniversary of ‘TV Derana’.

The event was attended by scholar from the Nidaa Foundation, Moulavi M.H.M. Irshad (Inaami) and the chief imam of the Athurugiriya Jumma Masjid, M.M. Asker (Makki).

Representing the Derana Media Network, Deputy Chairman Laksiri Wickramage, Executive Director/COO Madhawa Madawala, Program Director Sharmila Dharmarasa Fonseka along with other board members and staff attended the religious observances.

Sri Lanka’s premier television channel, TV Derana, marks a significant milestone this month as it celebrates its 20th anniversary, continuing to uphold its brand credo of “Protecting indigenous values while protecting our future.”

Launched on October 11, 2005, TV Derana entered the media landscape with a promise to deliver innovative and high-quality entertainment to Sri Lankan audiences. Over the past two decades, the channel has earned the unwavering trust of viewers, transforming the landscape of local television across genres including teledramas, reality shows, entertainment programs, news, current affairs, and political discussions.