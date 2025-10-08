Ensuring all teachers are degree holders is a key goal of the current govt  PM Harini

It is a key goal of the current government to gradually ensure all teachers become degree holders, Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated.

The Prime Minister expressed this view today (8) during a parliamentary debate on educational reforms.

“Teacher training colleges have not been reformed in a long time. The lack of attention isn’t just about resources – there hasn’t been enough focus on how they operate either.

Within this year, we need to design a curriculum that matches both current needs and proposed educational reforms. Our goal is to produce the kind of teachers the country truly needs. Toward that, we are already training both the teachers currently in these colleges and those involved in teacher education.

The government’s aim is to progressively move toward a system where all teachers are degree holders. We want to elevate the teacher training colleges to a level where they award degrees. Currently, the Kuliyapitiya Teacher Training College already confers degrees, and we plan to bring the remaining 19 training colleges up to that same level,” said Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.