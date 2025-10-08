Ensuring all teachers are degree holders is a key goal of the current govt  PM Harini

Ensuring all teachers are degree holders is a key goal of the current govt  PM Harini

October 8, 2025   09:16 pm

It is a key goal of the current government to gradually ensure all teachers become degree holders, Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated.

The Prime Minister expressed this view today (8) during a parliamentary debate on educational reforms.

“Teacher training colleges have not been reformed in a long time. The lack of attention isn’t just about resources – there hasn’t been enough focus on how they operate either.

Within this year, we need to design a curriculum that matches both current needs and proposed educational reforms. Our goal is to produce the kind of teachers the country truly needs. Toward that, we are already training both the teachers currently in these colleges and those involved in teacher education.

The government’s aim is to progressively move toward a system where all teachers are degree holders. We want to elevate the teacher training colleges to a level where they award degrees. Currently, the Kuliyapitiya Teacher Training College already confers degrees, and we plan to bring the remaining 19 training colleges up to that same level,” said Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

CEB new employees' union concerned over job security (English)

CEB new employees' union concerned over job security (English)

Foundation for education reforms will be laid in 2026, 2027 & 2028 - PM Harini (English)

Foundation for education reforms will be laid in 2026, 2027 & 2028 - PM Harini (English)

Hindu religious observances held to mark the 20th anniversary of TV Derana (English)

Hindu religious observances held to mark the 20th anniversary of TV Derana (English)

President meets IMF delegation to discuss Sri Lankas fifth review (English)

President meets IMF delegation to discuss Sri Lankas fifth review (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 2025-10-07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 2025-10-07

Advisory issued for severe lightning in several provinces (English)

Advisory issued for severe lightning in several provinces (English)