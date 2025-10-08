Duo arrested with 12kg of narcotics in Kadawatha

A woman and a man have been arrested while at a house in ‘Pahala Biyanwila’, Kadawatha, along with 12 kilograms of narcotics this evening (8), police said.

Among the seized substances were nine kilograms of heroin, two kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) and 1 kilogram of hashish.

The raid was conducted based on information received by officers of the Nuwara Eliya Crimes Investigation Division.

The suspects are currently in the custody of the Kadawatha Police.

According to police, the arrested woman is 32 years old and the man is 26 years old.

They are scheduled to be presented before the Mahara Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (9).